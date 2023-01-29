Xbox Rumor Suggests Redfall is in Rough Shape

A few days ago, Xbox and Bethesda released a developer direct focused on several 2023 games. One of the games featured was Redfall, an upcoming first-person shooter pitting players against vampire opponents. While the game generated a lot of hype, a new rumor suggests Redfall might not be in the best shape. The rumor comes from a source for a ResetEra poster by the name of Horns. Prior to the show, Horns correctly stated that Tango Gameworks would be putting out "something you can play later today," which turned out to be a full release for Hi-Fi Rush. As such, this source seems to have a bit of credibility.

"So MS lost tons and tons of money on Azure this fiscal year. They're asking all divisions to blunt the loss. One thing MS has floated for Xbox is releasing Starfield before fiscal year aka June 2023. Redfall is coming first and is in rough shape still, and probably should use more quality control, but it's still in better shape than Starfield," the post from Horns reads. "Bethesda wants more time with Starfield and if they get their way Starfield will come in the fall 2023. If MS gets their way it comes out in this fiscal year. If Starfield comes in June expect it to be in rough shape."

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt. While the source for Horns was correct on Hi-Fi Rush, it doesn't necessarily mean that Redfall isn't going to be ready for its May 2nd release date. That's still more than three months away, and Arkane Austin could use that time to get the game polished up. If true, that would be disappointing news for Xbox owners, especially considering the overwhelmingly positive response to Hi-Fi Rush. For now, Xbox owners looking forward to Redfall will just have to wait and see!

Redfall is set to release May 2nd on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

