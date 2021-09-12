Simu Liu Shows Off Custom Marvel’s Shang-Chi Xbox Series X

In case you missed it, Xbox is currently in the process of giving away a custom Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings-inspired Xbox Series X console and controller. According to the official rules, a single prize pack of an Xbox Series X and controller featuring Shang-Chi artwork will be given away, which would put anyone in elite company as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu recently shared that he, too, received one of the custom consoles and controllers.

“Got this custom Ten-Rings-inspired Series X from my friends at Xbox,” Liu recently shared on Twitter. “You can’t buy it in stores but you CAN win one.” The photos indicate that the package also included a 12-month Xbox Game Pass voucher in addition to a Marvel Legends action figure in a branded pouch, though neither are included in the official rules.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out what Liu shared on Twitter below:

https://twitter.com/SimuLiu/status/1436532587724410884

It’s hard to tell from the few photos of the custom-designed console, but it would appear that the special Xbox Series X includes some kind of particular vinyl wrap around it, but it is otherwise just a normal Xbox Series X. Similarly, the controller appears to simply feature artwork and no functional changes. The process for actually entering the sweepstakes is rather simple. Entrants must follow the Xbox Twitter account and retweet the promotional post for the sweepstakes in order to enter. The giveaway will conclude on Sunday, September 19th, at 8PM PT/11PM ET.

As for the movie itself, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently available in theaters. The sweepstakes to potentially win one of these is ongoing. The regular Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are currently available wherever such things are sold for $499 and $299, respectively. That is, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel movie right here.

What do you think about the custom Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings-inspired Xbox Series X and controller? Is this the sort of console you would like to have for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!