The Witcher 3's Fast Travel Lives Up to Its Name on Xbox Series X

✖

As we draw ever closer to the release of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 next week, more and more information comes to light about how video games play on the next-gen consoles, and that includes the backward-compatible Xbox One version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the Xbox Series X. If a new video is to be believed, it would seem like the game's fast travel has actually lived up to its name on the next-gen console.

More specifically, YouTube user and Twitch streamer rubhen925 shared a bit of gameplay of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt playing on the Xbox Series X that is worth checking out. As noted above, it's just the Xbox One version of the title running on the Xbox Series X, not the specific optimized version that does not yet have a release date, but it is impressive regardless. Loading from fast travel in previous versions of the game is by no means a speedy process, but, well... You can check out the fast travel in action in the YouTube video embedded below:

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to launch on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available as a backward-compatible title on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, and will also eventually release as a standalone upgrade for the next-gen consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular action role-playing game right here.

What do you think of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox Series X? Are you looking forward to the release of the next-gen consoles next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!