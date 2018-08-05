Xbox Announces a Monthly Screenshot Contest

There’s a new Xbox competition that’ll be going on called Xbox Shot where people can share their best in-game screenshots in return for prizes.

The official Xbox Twitter account shared news of the new competition earlier today with a tweet that explained the basics of the contest. All Xbox gamers have to do is find a stunning example of an in-game location with the themes governing the contest changing every month, screenshot the part of the game they want to submit, and tweet it to the Xbox account using the “Xbox Shot” and “Contest” hashtags. It looks like this contest is only open to those with an Xbox One X though with the competition requiring that you obtain your screenshot in an Xbox One X-enhanced game and take it in 4K, something that normal Xbox One owners won’t be able to do.

This month’s theme is architecture, so you’ll have to explore games with some impressive buildings to yield the best results. Games like Assassin’s Creed Origins or perhaps a Tomb Raider game will give gamers some prime source material to get their screenshots from.

As for the prize this month, there’s a new Samsung monitor that’s up for grabs if you can find the most impressive screenshot. The Samsung product is a 32-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor, a prize that’s previewed through the new Xbox site for the contest’s official rules.

“Away from the quests and the firefights, up steep mountain passes and down dark alleyways, there are astonishing sights waiting to be seen,” the contest page begins.

“To stand a chance to win a Samsung 32′ UHD Gaming Monitor, go exploring and capture the most stunning locations in Xbox One X Enhanced games according to the theme of the month.”

The wording makes it seem as though the monitor will be the same prize every month, but the theme will change as the contest goes on. While August’s theme is for screenshots that showcase impressive architecture, next month’s will instead focus on mountains.

For August’s competition, the deadline for submitting your screenshots is August 27. September’s competition doesn’t have a deadline yet, but the site does say that submissions for that month will start on September 5 to give players time to start scouting out some mountains.

The August Xbox Shot contest is now live and open to submissions.