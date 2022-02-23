Xbox Update Makes It Easier to Stream on Twitch

Xbox users who keep a keen eye on the new features and the like that are tested for the platform via the Xbox Insider program may recall some work done last year to make it easier to stream Xbox gameplay on Twitch. This week, those same efforts have been rolled out to Xbox platforms everywhere in an update that puts Twitch streaming right back on the Xbox dashboard for quick access. For those who want to get started, Xbox also shared a comprehensive how-to guide to show what you need to look for and where.

For up-and-coming streamers or those who’ve been doing this for a while, all you need to do to get started streaming to Twitch on the Xbox platform is make your way to the “Capture and Share” section of the Xbox Guide at which point you’ll find a “Live streaming” option. By ensuring your Twitch and Xbox accounts are properly linked, you can start streaming immediately by hitting “Go live now.” You’re now live on Twitch with your channel automatically displaying the game that you’re playing so that people can easily find you if they’re browsing a specific game.

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1496500599843880960?s=20&t=AbkYiadDE1oL3iL_ZFVusw

That’s just the basics of the streaming situation on Xbox, but you can of course use a mic and a camera if you’d like to interact with the audience and provide commentary and conversations. You’ll have a few options to configure as well that relate to the resolution of the stream as well as volume controls, but for the most part, the streaming happens after just a few quick button presses.

“People can watch your streams on any device they use to access Twitch,” Xbox’s announcement about the revamped Twitch integration said. “On the Xbox console, players who follow you can choose to receive notifications when you go live on Twitch. To enable this, navigate to the Xbox Notifications within Preferences and adjust the live streaming settings.”

Xbox teased at the end of its post that it has “awesome new features coming soon” inspired by feedback from the community, but it’s unclear if those are just features in general or if they relate directly to the Twitch integration the blog post focused on.