Xbox’s Most Divisive Game of 2025 Is Reportedly Getting a Sequel

Arguably the most divisive game from Xbox that has released in 2025 is set to get a sequel in the future. By all accounts, this year has been a strong one for Xbox when it comes to the company’s first-party output. Titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages, The Outer Worlds 2, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Grounded 2 have all released and have largely been well-received. Despite this, not every Xbox game has been a hit with fans, which is to be expected. Still, what is a bit surprising to hear is that one of these games that garnered a fair amount of poor responses will be getting a follow-up entry down the road.

According to Chris Avellone, a former writer at developer Obsidian Entertainment, it was said that the studio is currently planning a sequel to Avowed. Released back in February, Avowed was more or less a hit with critics, as it sported an 80/100 aggregate rating on Metacritic. However, players were a bit more mixed on the RPG, which resulted in it getting a 6.8/10 rating on the site. While Avowed wasn’t considered outright bad by any means, many found it to be lackluster in one way or another.

In a post on social media recently, Avellone asserted that Obsidian will be making Avowed 2 in the future. While details are still slim, he also added that the developer won’t look to create The Outer Worlds 3. For now, Xbox and Obsidian themselves haven’t confirmed this information, but given that Avellone used to work at the company, it’s likely that he has ties to those who would know what’s going on behind the scenes.

When Would This Xbox Sequel Release?

Assuming that Avowed 2 is very much in the works, it’s likely that we won’t see it for a pretty long time. Based on the studio’s history, a release date in 2030 or 2031 for Avowed 2 seems most likely, as this gap is similar to what was seen between The Outer Worlds and The Outer Worlds 2. As such, plans could change in the coming years that would result in Avowed 2 getting scrapped. Essentially, don’t get too excited about this potential game just yet.

For now, Obsidian still remains very much relevant following a trio of releases this year. The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded 2, in particular, are continuing to get updated and should received new content in 2026 and beyond.

