Xbox’s Phil Spencer Sounds Off On Fortnite Crossplay Potential, Along With Marketing

Epic Games made quite a few waves this past week, announcing its hit game Fortnite for mobile platforms, along with the potential for crossplay. However, despite all the solutions that the company is offering, there’s still one that hasn’t been made – PlayStation 4 owners won’t be able to play with Xbox One owners.

This is mainly due to Sony, being hesitant when it comes to allowing its PlayStation 4 games to cross-play with Xbox One. Microsoft and Nintendo have shown openness when it comes to the feature, but Sony still has yet to give its approval.

Today, Phil Spencer, the head for Xbox, decided to sound off his take on the matter, with two simple words: me too.

A fan asked Spencer over on Twitter yesterday about the possibility of crossplay between the two consoles, noting he really wanted to see players getting together for sessions. You can see that response below.

Me 2. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 10, 2018

On top of that, Spencer also sounded off on another topic, as a fan was informing him what kind of “get” the Call of Duty franchise would be for Xbox exclusivity. Obviously, that’s not up to Microsoft, as Activision made the franchise from the ground up and continues to make millions from it. But Spencer was open with his answer:

While we do pay for marketing deals I’d rather you buy a console for what games you can play on it and how they play. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 7, 2018

It’s unlikely we’ll see any kind of Xbox One deal for Call of Duty, since Activision and Sony currently have a contract that will carry over for a few more years. But it’s nice to see Spencer has a certain way of thinking when it comes to the success of the Xbox. It’ll be interesting to see how that rolls over into the company’s plans for E3, when it’ll more than likely announce a full slate of games for both the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and is coming soon to mobile.

