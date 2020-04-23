XCOM 2 Is Now Free For a Limited Time

As people around the world practice social distancing, gamers are increasingly looking for new games to spend time with. Thankfully, a number of publishers have offered demos and free releases in order to help players discover games that they might not have had the chance to try in the past. The latest such example is XCOM 2 from 2K Games. As part of the publisher's Give Back Project, Xbox One and PC gamers can check out the title free for a limited time. While the game has been available for quite some time, XCOM 2 is highly-regarded, so this just might be the perfect opportunity for players that might have missed it the first time around!

Released in 2016, XCOM 2 is a turn-based strategy game that takes place 20 years after XCOM: Enemy Unknown. While Enemy Unknown ended with the XCOM team defeating an invading alien species, when the sequel opens, Earth is under occupation from the invaders. In XCOM 2, several of the remaining members of the team from the previous game have banded together to overthrow the occupation. The game features procedurally generated maps, guaranteeing that players won't experience the game the same way twice. XCOM 2's difficulty level might turn-off some newcomers to the series, but those willing to learn different strategies should find the game to be rewarding.

The Give Back Project is a program that grants Xbox One and Steam users free access to certain games for a short period of time. XCOM 2 replaces the previous game that 2K offered free for fans, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition. 2K Games has not offered any sort of road map for these free trials, so players will have to stay tuned to see what games are offered next from the publisher.

2K’s Give Back Project is giving you the opportunity to play #XCOM2 for free now through April 29 on Xbox One and through April 30 on Steam! 👽 Learn more: https://t.co/BQzZQcto4h pic.twitter.com/jeKIbmTt7G — 2K (@2K) April 23, 2020

XCOM 2 is available for free on Xbox One through April 29th at 11:59 p.m. PT, and on Steam through April 30th at 9:59 a.m. PT.

