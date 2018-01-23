Xenoblade Chronicles 2 For Nintendo Switch Does Great In Its First Week Of Release

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 came out last month for Nintendo Switch, adding to an already stacked debut year of first-party game releases for the platform. And it looks like some fans didn’t hesitate when it came to picking up Monolith Soft’s latest adventure, which means big things for it in the months ahead.

VGChartz recently reported that the game did better than expected during its initial release period of early December. The game managed to sell over 430,000 units during that time frame worldwide, and that’s not even counting the rest of the month. (Those numbers have yet to be reported.)

The exact total of copies sold came around to 437,116, which isn’t too shabby at all considering the game didn’t get as strong a marketing push as other Nintendo releases, like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The publisher did support it with new gameplay footage and other vignettes, but it didn’t get nearly the promotional push on television as those other games did.

As far as where the game sold best, VGChartz noted that the game sold the most in the U.S., with nearly 160,000 copies sold. Meanwhile, around 135,000 copies sold in Europe, and just over 100,000 copies sold in Japan. That’s not too bad, and considering its role-playing roots, it’s a bit surprising that the U.S. led the charge in sales.

More content is being added to the game as time goes on via updates, so its popularity will continue to grow leading into February, with more fans hopping on board. And with rumors that more Xenoblade goodness could come to the Nintendo Switch (namely in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles X), there appears to be more from where that came from. However, that game isn’t confirmed just yet, so fans will have to enjoy Chronicles 2 for the time being.

Congrats to Monolith Soft on its ongoing success of all things Xenoblade, and we hope that the series will continue to find its stride on Nintendo’s new platform. Definitely check it out if you’re a fan of role-playing adventures.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.