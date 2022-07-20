Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Overview Trailer Released

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to finally release next week on July 29th for the Nintendo Switch. Ahead of the video game's release date, Nintendo has released a new overview trailer that goes over what players can expect when the video game starts up in terms of story, environments, gameplay, and more.

While Nintendo has previously claimed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 "connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games," it has also said that the title serves as a fine entry point into the greater franchise. Whether that is an accurate summation of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 remains to be seen, but the new trailer certainly makes the case that new folks won't have much more trouble getting into it than veterans of the franchise. You can check out the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 overview trailer for yourself embedded below:

"At first glance, the Talents, Skills, and Arts all seem confusing, especially when coupled with the Interlink system," our recent preview of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reads in part. "However, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 does a fantastic job of teaching players as the story progresses, providing players with a steady drip of information throughout the first chapter or so. I also liked that the game immediately started in the middle of a conflict, providing players with a sense of urgency and danger. The new Class and Interlink systems also seem like a blast to explore and should help keep the open-world combat from becoming too tedious and monotonous, which was a problem I had in past Xenoblade Chronicles games."

As noted above, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on July 29th. That's both digitally and physically, and there is also a physical Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition that will be available featuring a SteelBook game case, special art, and a 250-page hardcover art book -- but good luck actually scoring one for yourself. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 so far? Are you excited to pick up the video game sequel for yourself when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!