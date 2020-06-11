Xenoblade Chronicles Fans are Celebrating the Game's 10th Anniversary
June is a big month for fans of Xenoblade Chronicles. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition just released on Nintendo Switch at the end of May, and this month also marks the original game's 10th anniversary. The game released in Japan on June 10th, 2010 on the Nintendo Wii. Gamers in North America would have to wait nearly two years for the title to release in the region, but for many, it proved worth the wait. The series has become pretty popular over the last decade, inspiring a spin-off on Wii U, as well as a Nintendo Switch sequel. As such, it's not surprising to see fans taking the time to celebrate the game.
The RPG is a favorite among many gamers.
Today is the 10 year anniversary of my favorite RPG Xenoblade Chronicles. 10 years old, this game holds up amazingly well. If you want to play it and see what it's all about, you can get it pre-owned on Wii, "new" 3DS, Digital on Wii U, or the Remake on Switch. Highly recommend.— Jack Kirby (@nuts4nintendo) June 10, 2020
Some fans are sharing their cosplay.
It's the 10th anniversary of Xenoblade Chronicles, one of my favorite games! I've met so many wonderful people because of it, and that's one of the reasons why it'll always be so special to me. ♥️💙♥️— ZoiderAmy @ Xenoblade DE HYPE (@ZoiderAmy) June 10, 2020
I'm glad more people now have a chance to play it!#XenobladeChronicles_fes20 pic.twitter.com/OhM2p1c84H
Others are sharing homages in Animal Crossing!
Champ Productions Presents Xenoblade Chronicles 10th Anniversary Shoot!
Wait no Nicky kill Vicki #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/DHYrEiMnrt— Nathan M. (@MetManMas) June 10, 2020
Fan art is always nice to see for this sort of thing.
Happy 10th anniversary to the Xenoblade Chronicles series! Here's to many more years of greatness!!#ゼノブレイド#XenobladeChronicles #Xenoblade_fes20 #XenobladeChronicles_fes20 pic.twitter.com/1OKvwpWRyv— K a т (@Velisavljevicka) June 10, 2020
The game has developed a big fan base over the last 10 years.
Quick Melia doodle for the 10 year anniversary!#Xenoblade_fes20 #XenobladeChronicles pic.twitter.com/qvxr8tdGTl— D O O F (@DidTheDoof) June 10, 2020
To think, the game almost didn't come to North America!
Happy 10th anniversary, Xenoblade. This game honestly changed my life and I owe so much of who I am to it. Thank you to both Project Rainfall for letting us get to experience this wonderful game, and to @chuggaaconroy for first showing me it.
The future is ours to decide. pic.twitter.com/0goLiKRzOb— Mr. L (@TheMajesticMrL) June 10, 2020
It's interesting to see the impact it's had on fans.
it's Xenoblade's tenth anniversary. Xenoblade is a series that has had a significant impact on me. It's hard to put into words how the game has genuinely affected my philosophy, social circle, compositional style, and so many other aspects of my life.#XenobladeChronicles_fes20— eash @ xenoblade chronicles definitive edition (@_eashwar) June 10, 2020
Here's to many more!
Happy 10th anniversary to Xenoblade Chronicles! My favourite game series and one that always seems to show up when I need it most. Hopefully the franchise prospers long into the future.— Danica (@Vexnexus) June 10, 2020
