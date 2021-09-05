xQc Reveals Why He Still Can't Stream From His Own Home

✖

One of Twitch's most popular streamers, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, has been broadcasting from a variety of different locations over the past month or so. Those who frequently tune in to xQc's streams may have noticed the many changes of locale thanks to the constant shifts in backgrounds. And while it might seem strange for one of the biggest streamers on Twitch to not have a constant base of operation, xQc has now opened up about why he can't stay in his own home at the moment.

When responding to a fan during a recent stream, xQc explained more about his current living situation and why it has continued to fluctuate. In short, xQc said that the reason he can't stream from his actual house is because it's simply unsafe to do so. "Millionaire by the way, moving houses every two weeks? I have to move out dude, I can’t even go back to my house, man, it’s not safe," he said on the matter.

xQc revealed earlier this summer that his home in Texas had been broken into which prompted his initial move in the first place. But since that time, xQc said that the break ins haven't really stopped. "Yeah, I don’t know. Maybe if people stop showing up to the f**king house and stop f**king breaking in maybe I’d go home dude," he said in a defeated way.

If xQc can ever make it back to his own home, the Twitch star does have big plans for the remainder of 2021. xQc has been promising for months at this point that he wants to hold his own subathon lasting for 60 days straight before the end of 2021. However, he unveiled a few weeks back that he's not going to hold this subathon until he can eventually move back in to his house. As such, it's hard to know when it might end up happening.

[H/T Dexerto]