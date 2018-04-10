Yandere Simulator Video Asks “What’s A Little Murder Between Friends?”

Yandere Simulator is a stealth title that takes the player on a journey of taking out any competition for their crush’s attention. While maintaining an innocent visage, players can murder, maim, and exploit their way into the love of their life’s heart. It’s as weird as it sounds.

In the latest video for the simulation game, the storyboard-esque feature showcases how many different ways the player can take their rivalry to dangerous levels, even if it means having to get others to do their dirty work for them. Also included in the video is the first time look at the main character’s mother, who was accused of a murder in the nineties. Like mother like daughter?

The video does show graphic (cartoon) violence, including driving one student to murder another leading up to their arrest. It’s in a traditional anime style – but in case you’re squeamish at the thought of blood, both real and fictional, just a fair warning.

So what does “Yandere” mean anyway? The term Yandere references a person that “loves” someone so much they are willing to go to extreme lengths to keep their attention focused on solely them. Yes, this even means murder. This is a theme that is prevalent in many different media types and literally means someone is “crazy in love.”

Yandere Simulator is in the process of development for PC with a recent publishing deal with TinyBuild. It doest not currently have an estimated release date at this time. To download progressive builds of the sandbox version, you can check out the main website right here. There you can also find more info about individual characters, more about the game itself, as well as find cool wallpapers to support the team.