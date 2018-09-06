‘Yoshi’s Crafted World’ Leaks Following Nintendo Direct Delay

Even though Nintendo recently delayed its latest Direct special in the wake of terrifying weather conditions in Japan, it doesn’t appear that all of its secrets have been kept hush-hush, as we may have just uncovered the name of the forthcoming Yoshi game for Nintendo Switch.

For a short amount of time, a listing for the new Yoshi game went up on Nintendo‘s website, only to be taken down again after the delay of the Nintendo Direct. However, some eagle-eyed users were able to capture an image of the game before it was taken down, revealing its official name — Yoshi’s Crafted World. You can see that image below.

This looks to be a change of pace from the previously named Yoshi’s Woolly World, which came out for the Wii U before eventually coming to the 3DS as well. But it kind of fits in with the design of the Yoshi game that the team has in mind, as his world does appear to be made from the ground up. Or crafted, as it were.

More than likely, the Nintendo Direct special that would’ve taken place today would’ve revealed some new gameplay footage from the forthcoming title, including a glimpse at Yoshi‘s new world, as well as some possibilities of what you can do within it.

The game was previously slated for a 2018 release, but the team opted to delay it to give it the proper attention it needed to make it shine even more. Thus, an early 2019 window now looks likely, although there is the possibility that, when the Nintendo Direct does take place, we’ll get a release date.

Nintendo hasn’t provided details on when the Direct special will air now, but more than likely we’ll see it next week, with Yoshi’s Crafted World taking the forefront.

We’re looking forward to what the team at Good-Feel is doing with the game, as Yoshi’s Woolly World was good, yarny fun, and Crafted World is likely to follow suit. In the meantime, there are more than enough good platforming games on the Switch to keep us busy.

Yoshi’s Crafted World has a release date of somewhere in early 2019 for Nintendo Switch. Again, once we get a final confirmation, we’ll certainly let you know!