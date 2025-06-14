YouTube Is Working to Fix Its Nintendo Switch 2 Problem

In addition to being a great portable gaming device, the original Nintendo Switch let you download and use several streaming services. That meant gamers could take Crunchyroll, Hulu, and other video services on the go right on their Nintendo Switch console. Sadly, the Nintendo Switch 2 is superior to its predecessor in many ways, but not this one. Shortly before the Switch 2 launched, Nintendo confirmed that some video services would not be available on the newer console. Now, at least one video service is working to fix that.

Even the original Nintendo Switch never supported all streaming services. Popular subscriptions like Netflix and Disney+ remain unavailable on the console to this day. That said, the console does let you enjoy your favorite anime via Crunchyroll, catch up on current sitcoms with Hulu, and follow your favorite gaming streamers on YouTube. For many, these streaming service apps are a must-have addition to the Nintendo Switch library, turning the console into a more versatile entertainment system.

Sadly, many gamers are learning that taking streaming on the go may be a thing of the past when switching to the shiny new Nintendo console. Currently, the Switch 2 doesn’t support the Hulu or Crunchyroll apps at all. Meanwhile, YouTube is on the list of software that’s having startup issues on Switch 2. Though you may be able to install or transfer over your old YouTube app to the new Switch 2 console, it won’t actually open. Now, YouTube has confirmed it’s working with Nintendo to bring its app to the Switch 2 console.

We're working with Nintendo to make YouTube available on the Switch 2 soon. For a list of devices YouTube is available on, head over here: https://t.co/1teYC2AvM5 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 7, 2025

This update from @TeamYouTube comes in response to a fan’s plea for YouTube on the Nintendo Switch 2. It confirms that YouTube is working directly with Nintendo to make it happen. For those who like to kick back with YouTube on a portable console, that’s pretty good news. Nintendo previously noted it is working on a solution, so this confirms that the companies are in contact as they investigate.

When Will YouTube Be Available on Nintendo Switch 2?

Currently, there’s no confirmed timeline for when the YouTube app will be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. But we at least know that having the YouTube app on the Switch 2 will eventually be an option. That’s more than we can say for other services. Both Hulu and Crunchyroll are still listed as software not supported by the Switch 2, with no updates suggesting that’s going to change any time soon.

Anime fans aren’t likely to enjoy Crunchyroll on switch 2 any time soon

You can view the full list of software and games with compatibility issues on Switch 2 on the Nintendo website. This list has already decreased a good amount from when it was first revealed, showing progress in getting many Switch games to run on Switch 2. Streaming services, as well as the Nintendo VR Kit, remain on the unsupported list.

Meanwhile, a fairly long list of third-party games with Nintendo Switch 2 launch or progression issues is being actively investigated. These include some pretty big games, including Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. YouTube is currently the only streaming service on this list of issues under investigation. Hopefully, many of these issues will eventually be resolved, letting gamers enjoy backwards compatibility along with YouTube videos on the Nintendo Switch 2.