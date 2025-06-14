New Nintendo Switch 2 Listings on Amazon Could Signal End of Feud

Many gamers were surprised to learn they wouldn’t be able to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 console on Amazon. The online retailer has had some ongoing issues with Nintendo, which led to Amazon delisting Nintendo games and products. Neither party has ever publicly revealed the reason for the disagreement, but it extended up through the launch of the Switch 2. Now, however, it appears the two juggernaut brands have finally resolved their differences.

In the last day or so, several first-party listings for Nintendo Switch 2 games have appeared on Amazon, as spotted by @Wario64. The newly available items include pre-orders for physical editions of the following upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 releases:

Donkey Kong Bananza – $69.99, out July 17th

Mario Party Jamboree: Switch 2 Edition – $79.99, out July 24th

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $79.99, out August 28th

The games are sold and shipped by Amazon, not third-party sellers. This suggests that the years-long beef between Amazon and Nintendo could be coming to a close.

Notably, all three games are not yet released titles for the Nintendo Switch 2. This is interesting because many fans have speculated that the disagreement between Amazon and Nintendo could be related to the online store’s tendency to break street dates for pre-ordered products. Putting three upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 titles up for pre-order on Amazon certainly signals that this issue has been resolved, if it was the true source of tension between the companies.

One interesting detail is that all three games have a delivery-by date that’s a few days past the release date. Given that Amazon often promises books and other pre-orders day of, this is noteworthy. Promising a July 17th Nintendo release to be delivered on July 21st could be part of an agreement to tackle concerns about early deliveries of the upcoming product.

Will Amazon Carry the Nintendo Switch 2?

As of now, clicking on the Nintendo brand link for these products still takes you to a page riddled with third-party resellers. There doesn’t appear to be an officially reinstated Nintendo Store brand page just yet. This means you’ll still want to be wary of buying Nintendo products on Amazon and double-check the “sold by” listing to determine if it’s a first-party or third-party item.

Amazon also does not appear to be selling the Nintendo Switch 2 console, at least not yet. There are plenty of refurbished and second-hand original Switch consoles from third-party sellers, but no first-party Nintendo consoles are available in the U.S. Neither Nintendo or Amazon have made any remarks to suggest that the Switch 2 will be officially available via the platform. So for now, it’s anyone’s guess whether these games are a first step towards more official, first-party Nintendo products on Amazon.

It’s possible these three pre-orders are a test run of sorts for the two companies to see whether they can work together again. At any rate, if you’ve been hoping to pre-order these upcoming Nintendo games, you now have the option to do so via Amazon. All three games are also available for physical pre-orders at various retailers or digital pre-order via the Nintendo website, if you prefer.

