Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Players Divided Over New Forbidden and Limited Cards

Konami has updated the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Forbidden and Limited cards list, nuking some powerful decks in the process. And as you would expect, fans are divided over the changes. With the update, Magical Meltdown 2 is now Unlimited (2 to 3) and Anti-Spell Fragrance is now Semi-Limited (3 to 2). Meanwhile, both Galatea, the Orcust Automaton and Genex Ally Birdman went from 1 to 2. Lastly, Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds went from 3 to 0, aka it's now Forbidden.

Obviously, the biggest talking point is the hit to FLOO and Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds being removed from all decks. Of course, anyone not running FLOO or using Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds is happy with these changes, while those that were utilizing one or both are less happy. The other big talking point continues to be Maxx "C" avoiding changes, even though at this point it should be expected that Konami isn't going to many tweaks to it.

"New FLOO strategy now, kind of b******t because I was only using FLOO because it's one of the best decks that's actually cheap and you're not grinding with any other deck unless it's super high tier. I don't think they even know what they're doing anti-spell to 2? I haven't seen anyone use it," writes one fan of the changes on Twitter.

Another month, another banning that is objectively good but very lacking. The "C" still live. — Violetwisp (@Violet_wisp) November 16, 2022

Hooray!

Let's ban more random cards that will do absolutely NOTHING to fix the Meta!



Could have at least changed:

Branded Fusion – Limited

Mirrorjade, the Ice Dragon – BANNED

Resonance Insect – Limited — Dave Thorn (@AFCMan_Uk) November 16, 2022

anti at 2 makes zero sense does konami really want us to suffer when mysticrune gest added? — Inu💖 🇨🇦 (@InuyashaSan87) November 16, 2022

And just like that Floo dies, Rest in Piss. — GrandHac (@HacGrand) November 16, 2022

H/T, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide.