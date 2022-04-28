Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Making a Major Change

✖

Konami is apparently preparing a major change to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The popular free-to-play game handles matchmaking, unlike many competitive online games. In Ranked Duels, you can face any player, regardless of the rank. This is the opposite of what most competitive online games use. The standard is skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), which places you against opponents of similar skill. It's odd Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Ranked Duels didn't launch with this, but apparently, this is changing.

Over on Twitter, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Guide relays word that Konami is changing matchmaking in Ranked Duels so that players will face opponents of the same tier. In other words, the days of a Plat 1 facing a Plat 3 are coming to an end.

If you're tapped into the game's community, you will know this is what players have been asking for. Thus, it should come as no surprise that players are happy to hear about this change.

"Thank you Konami this was much needed," reads one reply to the tweet below. "This is how you create balance and a fun environment for everyone to enjoy. This makes climbing up the ladder fun and those in Plat 1 vs Plat 1 deserves to sweat instead of beating on lower ranks."

Of course, there are dissenters to the change, but most of the negative feedback seems to be making the claim that this isn't enough.

"This changes...nothing? I anything it's always the Plat 1 players that run the fun jank shit that loses 80% percent of the time not gonna lie," reads another, differing reply.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available for free via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

