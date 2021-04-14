Zelda Fans Celebrate 29 Years of A Link to the Past
On April 13th, 1992, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past released on Super Nintendo in North America. In the 29 years since, there has been a significant amount of debate regarding which game is the best in the series, but A Link to the Past regularly ranks alongside Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. In honor of the anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the game, and some of their favorite memories. No matter where you rank it, the game has had an unquestionable impact on gamers over the last 29 years!
Even Reggie got in on the love!
This anniversary snuck up on me. My first Zelda love. https://t.co/gw1K0nxMD3— Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 13, 2021
If it's not the GOAT, it's certainly one of them.
Happy Anniversary to possibly the GOAT - A Link To The Past 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/zYFHoYGyLg— 💀 (@HumanHangnail) April 13, 2021
Some have find memories of the game's debut...
A Link to the Past memory:— 🐲 Kalorii (@Kalorii) April 13, 2021
Imagine waking up and coming downstairs to your gaming lair to find the game waiting for you. Mom and dad had gone to Buffalo the day prior and picked it up. ALttP is the first Zelda game I managed to finish and really enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/wHaAlnwNQi
...while others discovered it more recently.
Today is the 29th anniversary of the release of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. I beat it for the first time just a few weeks ago. Such a great game! pic.twitter.com/AKIJihPAyA— Greg (@GregWiker) April 14, 2021
The game has inspired a lot of fan art over the years!
Happy 29th birthday, Link to the Past! 🎉🎉#art #LegendOfZelda #nintendo pic.twitter.com/vFHDq4Yr8I— Lavennia 🌸 (@misellapuella) April 13, 2021
That pink hair is perfect.
Happy 29th anniversary to Zelda: Link to the Past. I just played through it on the Switch's SNES emulator, and found that the longer I played, the more I enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/ixPBjA6YSd— Andy Peterson (@TenPoints4Andy) April 13, 2021
It's the Smash alt we desperately need.
With today being a Link to the Past's anniversary, how have we never gotten a simple pink haired alt for Link in Smash? It would be a very simple reference— Carter Stephens #TailsGang (Free Nairo) (@tailsBOOM1992) April 13, 2021
You'd be hard pressed to find someone that doesn't love the game!
BRUHHH ITS LINK TO THE PAST BDAY? I LOVE THAT GAME! pic.twitter.com/PXo7c4YBV2— sake (@bottleo_sake) April 13, 2021