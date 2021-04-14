Zelda Fans Celebrate 29 Years of A Link to the Past

On April 13th, 1992, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past released on Super Nintendo in North America. In the 29 years since, there has been a significant amount of debate regarding which game is the best in the series, but A Link to the Past regularly ranks alongside Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. In honor of the anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the game, and some of their favorite memories. No matter where you rank it, the game has had an unquestionable impact on gamers over the last 29 years!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past!