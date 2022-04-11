Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sees Huge Sales Increase on Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild first released more than five years ago on Nintendo Switch, immediately becoming the system’s first must-own game. Fans are eagerly-awaiting the release of the sequel, but it seems the current game continues to find new fans. According to Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, Breath of the Wild saw a 51% increase in physical sales in the UK. That’s a huge jump, though it’s not clear exactly why the game saw such a significant spike. Of course, the fact that Breath of the Wild is considered one of the best games ever probably doesn’t hurt!

As of the end of 2021, Breath of the Wild had sold more than 25 million copies, making it the fourth best-selling game on Nintendo Switch. It’s also the best-selling game in the Zelda series by quite a bit, introducing a number of new fans to the series. Clearly, that number continues to grow, and it will be interesting to see if Nintendo will offer updated sales figures for the game in the near future.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild was supposed to release this year, but Nintendo announced a delay for the game last month, pushing it back to 2023. At this time, details are slim on the game, but there has been heavy fan speculation that it will tie into the storyline from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. That game took place in Skyloft, an area located in the skies above Hyrule. Footage from Breath of the Wild 2 has shown that locations above Hyrule will play a major role in the game, and it appears that the Master Sword has been destroyed. It remains to be seen whether Breath of the Wild 2 will be able to find a fraction of the critical and commercial success of its predecessor, but fans are certainly intrigued by what’s been shown thus far!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the gameright here.

