Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’s Craziest Glitch Yet Lets You Ditch The Master Sword

Considering how huge it is, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is actually admirably free of bugs and glitches, but determined fans have found a few. Like the one that let you walk underwater, or the mysterious treasure chest that couldn't be opened.

Well, Japanese YouTuber Versat13 may have found the mother of weird Breath of the Wild bugs. The glitch is triggered when enemies shoot too many arrows at you within a smallish area, which overloads the game's memory management. Breath of the Wild just can't keep track of all those arrows, so it starts losing track of other important things, causing all sorts of weird stuff starts to happen.

Suddenly, Link is just a creepy floating face in the menu screen and the game gets confused about what gear you're using. This allows you to duplicate your gear – drop a weapon and you'll still have it your inventory, essentially creating two weapons. But wait, it gets even more interesting! Once this glitchy state is activated, you can actually drop the Master Sword, something you're not usually able to do. Rather than just falling to the ground, the dropped Master Sword dramatically takes off into the sky, along with a message reading "The Master Sword has returned to the forest."

It appears Breath of the Wild originally let you drop the Master Sword then retrieve it again at the Korok Village, but, ultimately, the ability was taken out of the final game. Probably because having to warp back to the Korok Village every time you accidentally dropped the Master Sword would have been super annoying. Apparently, this cut content was still hidden away in the game's code, and somehow this glitch unlocks it. Crazy stuff!

[via Nintendo Life]