Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Player Finds A Strange Hidden World In The Game’s New DLC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's recently-released The Master Trials DLC is packed with challenges, gear, and other goodies (find out how to get them all here), but, apparently, it also contains some things Nintendo hasn't advertised. Like, say, an entire hidden world outside of the game's usual borders.

While making his way through the new Trial of the Sword challenge, Redditor Sharkystheshotty somehow managed to glitch through a wall, and rather than simply getting stuck, he found himself in an odd alternate world. This world is largely empty, but there are a few features here and there and you can even run right up to the edge of the game world. Flat Hyrule theory, confirmed! You can check out some images of this mysterious hidden area, below.

The folks on Reddit have been theorizing about what this area could be, with some speculating it's a testing area, while others think it may just be some random data that wasn't deleted. Here's my wild theory – as you can see in this image, the various sections of the Trials of the Sword Shrine are actually big self-contained cubes.

(Photo: Nintendo/Sharkystheshotty on Reddit)

Of course, in the game itself, the Shrines are implied to be underground, but in reality, I think Nintendo just made a big open field and placed these big puzzle cubes in them. It would be an easier way to keep track of them. When our Redditor slipped through a wall, he ended up in this holding area where Nintendo keeps all the Shrines. Come on, tell me that doesn't make sense!

Want to visit this strange land yourself? Here's Sharkytheshotty's somewhat vague instructions:

"Was on trial three on the Medium Trials and flew up near the chest on the floating platform and just went through a wall. I don't really remember exactly where but I flew up with my glider near where the floating chest was on the wall by the corner. Best I can do."

Good luck! You can check out WWG's latest The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild coverage, right here.