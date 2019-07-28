Check Out the Best Look Yet at the Breath of the Wild Zelda Nendoroid

If you’re at all interested in specialty figures and toys coming out of Japan and Asia, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Wonder Festival 2019 Summer, the currently ongoing event where manufacturers show off their latest and greatest creations as well as any updates to previously announced items. Good Smile Company, the folks known for Nendoroids and figmas, regularly participates, and that includes showing off the best look yet at a painted prototype of a Zelda Nendoroid from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Nendoroid, which was announced in March, was shown at the Wonder Festival 2019 Summer (often abbreviated to just WonFes) event this weekend. It’s unclear when exactly it will release, but the photo of the painted prototype shared by Good Smile Company certainly looks to be close to final. You can check out what Zelda looks like in all her chibi glory below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the painted version of the Zelda Nendoroid from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Are you looking forward to it when it releases, or will you be saving your money? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently available on both the Wii U and Nintendo Switch. A sequel was recently announced to be in development, but not further details beyond a brief teaser have been released yet. You can check out all of our previous, extensive coverage of the title right here.