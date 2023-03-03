Zombicide: White Death Announced

A sequel to the medieval fantasy spinoff of Zombicide is coming to Kickstarter soon. Today, CMON revealed Zombicide: White Death, a sequel to their popular fantasy game line Zombicide: Black Plague. Details about the new Zombicide game are scarce, but the game will have a winter motif, with icy zombies and other threats. The allusions to Game of Thrones are strong, with the setting of the new game being "Wintergrad" instead of Winterfell. You can check out the reveal trailer down below:

Zombicide is one of CMON's biggest franchises and is a cooperative game in which players attempt to complete certain mission objectives while dodging or holding back waves of zombies. One key to the game system is that zombies and Elite zombie variants keep flooding the board in greater number as players grow more powerful over the course of different scenarios, meaning that players won't have many opportunities to rest up from the onslaught of zombie attackers.

CMON first launched a fantasy-themed spinoff of Zombicide back in 2015 with Zombicide: Black Plague, with player characters able to use magic spells and siege weapons in addition to melee weapons and traditional (i.e., non-gunpowder based) ranged weapons. In 2018, CMON launched Zombicide: Green Horde, which added Orc zombies and a horde mechanic that could ambush players in unexpected locations when enough zombie cards are pulled.

In recent years, CMON has used Zombicide to crossover with various pop culture franchises. CMON launched a Marvel Zombies game using the Zombicide game engine that not only added superheroes and supervillains forced to work together to face the undead, but also civilians that needed to be protected from zombie hordes. CMON has also added special packs featuring characters from Supernatural, Ghostbusters, and The Boys that can be integrated into Zombicide games.