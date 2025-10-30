Starforge Systems Frieren Is Perfect For The Casual Gaming Experience (And A Dream On-Ramp For Aspiring PC Builders)

Gaming PCs can be daunting for casual gamers, but the Starforge Systems Frieren has been an easy and effective way to be gaming almost right out of the box. Starforge computers are prebuilt for easy installation and setup. The PC can be literally pulled from the box and set up with little effort. It can be daunting to get a gaming PC, but I was genuinely impressed with how easy and effective the Starforge Systems Frieren has been.

While that may be somewhat taboo in the world of PC building and modding, Starforge is perfect for anyone who wants to onboard themselves into that world — or wants a high-end gaming PC already set up for them. Starforge sent us their Starforge Systems Frieren tie-in release to review, and it’s proven to be a very useful tool for gaming. Smooth setup and efficient gameplay have made for a very impressive experience, and I’ve honestly enjoyed the Starforge Systems Frieren release more than almost any other gaming computer I’ve had.

Review: 4.5/5

Pros: Cons: Easy installation straight out of the box, with straightforward guides to customization. Wi-Fi range is small. Powerful CPU and graphics card led to fast downloads and seamless gameplay. An ideal computer for casual gamers and hardcore players alike.

A Tower For Casual Gamers And Perfect For Players Wanting To Get Into Customization

Receiving the Starforge Systems Frieren initially seemed daunting, but it only took about half an hour to unpack it and get it all set up. The clear console tower allows for the gamer to check out their tech while they’re playing, with a bright light-up system that adds a gorgeous flair to the experience. The anime artwork included in the Frieren tie-in adds a leafy natural touch to the tech that blends well with the setup. It’s a pretty system and one that’s been incredibly effective as a piece of tech.

Packed with an Intel Core i5-14600K for the CPU and Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 RAM, there’s plenty of room for gamers to build out their own internal library — and the guide makes it clear how to increase the power and internal storage of the device. Outfitted with an AMD RX 9070 XT 16GB graphics card, the Starfoge PC is able to power some pretty high-end titles with relative ease. It’s also got a strong cooling system that keeps the system running easily for hours on end, something even my other gaming PCs have struggled with in the past.

What makes the Starforge setup compelling as a consumer is the way it serves both as a casual gamer’s answer to a powerhouse PC and as an on-ramp for players looking to get into PC construction and customization. While the tower works perfectly fine out of the box, it also comes with several additional tools and instructions on how to open up the system and customize it to your liking. In that sense, it’s ideal for anyone who is just getting started making their own PCs and remains a great base for anyone who wants to tweak it and upgrade it.

Whether that be the visual elements or the processing power, Starforge is specifically designed to work easily for players who just want to game, but also give helpful tips and guides towards customization. While gamers who want to fully construct their own device may balk at the ways Starforge is designed to simplify the PC gaming experience, the tech provided and the options for customization make the PC ideal for casual gaming and growing tinkerers. Even hardcore gamers will find plenty to love about the Starforge setup, giving them a great base to play around with.

A Gaming PC That Is Specifically Built For You

To test out the Starforge Systems Frieren as a varied gamer, I’ve installed a variety of titles that run a variety of genres and technical specs. New releases like Ninja Gaiden 4 and Keeper, online free-to-play titles like League of Legends and Marvel Rivals, older titles like Sam & Max, narrative-driven new games like Dispatch, as well as plenty more, all to ensure that my experience with the Starforge was varied.

I’m happy to report that all of them played fantastically on the system and that the Starforge Systems Frieren has managed to hit all the benchmarks for gaming that I hoped it would. Downloads and installations that take hours on other fairly standard computers take a minute. Updates are handled in the background, with plenty of room for customization. Online play suffered no lag or hiccups, and downloads have been consistently fast.

Games like League of Legends and Battlefield 6 ran at peak efficiency, with no moments of lag or disruptions in gameplay. Visual-heavy titles like Ninja Gaiden 4 flowed with ease, regardless of how many gory kills I delivered or how many flashing lights lit up the screen. Some modern gaming PCs can be almost too overwhelming for older titles, which is why I was excited to see that classic games like StarCraft and other older titles are available on Steam and still play well.

External controller set-up was just as easy as the rest of the installation, and I’ve seen no delay in any of the gameplay. Fast downloads, seamless updates, and consistent gameplay make the Starforge Systems Frieren one of the best gaming PC experiences I’ve ever had.

I Loved The Starforge, And You Will Too

There’s only one complaint I’ve had with the Starforge Systems Frieren in the time I’ve had it, and that’s the Wi-Fi range. The PC doesn’t have a huge range as delivered, requiring close proximity to a router to work. It’s a minor issue that was resolved very simply, but it was something that did require a workaround (whether that be briefly using a mobile hotspot or rearranging your room).

That’s how nitpicky I have to be to find anything I didn’t love about the Starforge computer, as it’s been more or less an ideal gaming PC. I was afraid that I was going to have to spend the better part of a day setting it up, but it was already pre-packed and prepped for my convenience. My modder friends were impressed with the specs on the device, and I could tell they were itching to suggest their own changes and upgrades.

Prepared for simple out-of-the-box installation and setup, I was playing a dozen games within hours of finally getting my computer set up. The options for customization are built in, giving plenty of clear instructions on how to upgrade and customize the technical specs of the computer. Whether you’re looking for a strong base for your customization dreams or you just want a high-end gaming PC that’s gorgeous to look at, I can’t recommend the Starforge Systems Frieren enough.

A Starforge Systems Frieren was provided to Comicbook.com for the purposes of this review.