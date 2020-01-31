The Baby Yoda Plush Backpack Design Has Been Fully Unveiled

Earlier this week, a listing for Bioworld / Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda plush backpack went live - albeit with an artist rendering instead of a final product image. That listing has now been updated with photos so we can get a good look at this adorable (and practical!) little Baby Yoda buddy.

The Baby Yoda backpack design is more cartoonish than we expected from the rendering, but it might be even cuter for it. Based on the image of the zippered section, it seems as though you won't be carrying around large items like a laptop in this thing, but it should be big enough for your essentials. It's also super affordable at only $23.99.

On a related note, Funko's Loungefly brand recently launched a Star Wars mini backpack in the Pop series that looks a lot like Baby Yoda but appears to be based on this Yoda Funko Pop.

It's a safe bet that Funko was aware that people would make the Baby Yoda connection, but Bioworld swooped in and stole their thunder with the official plush version. Granted, you can go around calling the Funko / Loungefly version a Baby Yoda backpack and easily get away with it. In fact, many fans might assume it's Baby Yoda straight away because the little guy looks so young and cute (unlike the previously released Disney Parks exclusive Yoda Loungefly backpack). You can pre-order one right here for $70 with shipping slated for March.

That's a lot more expensive that the Bioworld version, but if you're familiar with Loungefly you know that the quality will be high. The Yoda Funko Pop backpack is made of faux suede with printed, applique, debossing, and embroidered detailing, it measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep and features a Star Wars lining, a handle, a zippered front pocket, and adjustable straps.

Finally, if you're a Baby Yoda and you haven't seen the life-size replica figure from Sideshow Collectibles, you need to remedy that right away.

