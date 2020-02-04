Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for Nintendo Switch Is up for Pre-Order

It isn't the Saints Row 5 news you were hoping for, but fans of the series that own a Nintendo Switch will probably be interested to know that they will be able to play Saints Row IV: Re-Elected on the go (with a whopping 25 DLC Packs) when the game drops on March 27th, 2020. In fact, pre-orders for the game are live on Amazon right now (note that you won't be charged until the game ships).

After Amazon's listing went live, Publisher Deep Silver confirmed the news with the trailer above. The port follows the release of Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package on Nintendo Switch last year. The official description and feature list for Re-Elected can be found below.

"You are the President of the United States of America, and you must save all of us on Earth. The Boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States, but the Saints are just getting started.

After a catastrophic alien invasion of Earth, led by the evil Overlord Zinyak, the Saints have been transported to a bizarro-Steelport simulation. With homies new and old at their side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, they must fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp.

The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the Penthouse, to The White House – but now it’s up to you to free the world from Zinyak and his alien empire, saving the world in the wildest open world game ever, playable for the first time on Nintendo Switch."

The American Dream – Play as the President of the United States in a wild story that spans countries, time, and space. It’s up to you to free the world, now for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest.

Alien Toys of Destruction - Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilize.

Custom Weapons, Custom Mayhem – You’ve customized your character. You’ve customized your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customization system.

Dynamic Duo - Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than one malicious super powered President is two!

Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 DLC Packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two celebrated episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas.

As for Saints Row 5, stay tuned. We should be hearing something soon.

