Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots Gets Early Discount Ahead of Release

There is no shortage of golf simulation games out there. From the PGA Tour series to Mario Golf, gamers have options when it comes to virtual golf. But for many, the unique anime twist offered by the Everybody’s Golf series simply can’t be beat. The beloved games, also known as Hot Shots Golf, combine humor, anime-inspired characters, and surprisingly realistic physics. A new entry in the series, Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, is headed our way this September. But gamers on one platform can already pre-order it with a pre-release discount.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots will release on September 5th for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. This multi-platform release is an exciting change for the series, which has previously been primarily available on PlayStation consoles. This latest and more widely available rendition brings back the classic three-button shot gameplay that virtual golfing fans love. But there’s also an exciting new mode called Wacky Golf for gamers who want a bit more variety. Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots will also offer solo and multiplayer modes, with up to four players being able to compete in one room or online.

The Standard Edition of Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is typically $39.99 on all platforms. It’s available for pre-order now on PS5, Switch, and Steam. But Steam gamers have a unique opportunity to snag a discount on the PC version of the golfing game thanks to a new deal via Fanatical.

Fanatical Deal Offers Pre-Order Discount on Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

Fanatical offers discounts and bundles for Steam games, and those sometimes include pre-release deals. That’s the case for the Fanatical deal on Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, which marks the game down by 16%. That makes the game just $33.59 on Steam. It’s a modest discount, but considering the game isn’t even out yet, it’s not too bad!

Pre-orders through Fanatical will get you a Steam code to redeem, which should arrive on or before the game’s September 5th release. Best of all, ordering through Fanatical at a discount will still secure your pre-order bonuses. In the case of Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots, that’s a familiar face as a playable character. Gamers who pre-order the game will be able to unlock Pac-Man as a playable character in Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots.

Pac-Man is a pre-order bonus for Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

This deal doesn’t have a specific expiration date listed. Fanatical will have limited keys available, however, so the deal will go away once all keys have been claimed. Since it’s a pre-order campaign, it likely won’t be available once the game releases on September 5th.

If you’re planning to play Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots on PC via Steam, now is a great time to secure your copy on sale. You can review the PC specs for the game via Steam to make sure it will run well on your computer. Steam Deck compatibility for the game is still unknown, but may be updated closer to release. We do know it will offer full controller support, so PC gamers will be able to perfect their swings.