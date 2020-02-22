Toy Fair 2020: My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty Collide With Funko Pops

It appears that Toho Animation and Sanrio are expanding their Hello Kitty and Friends partnership and bringing Funko into the fold with a new line of mashup Pop figures. The figures were announced today at New York Toy Fair 2020, capping off a huge slate of releases that debuted at the show.

Pre-orders for the Sanrio / My Hero Academia Pop figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now - though they should be available here at Walmart (best prices) and here at Amazon at some point during the weekend. The complete lineup of Pop figures in the standard collection includes:

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Badtz Maru as Katsuki

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Hello Kitty as All Might

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Keroppi as Tsuyu

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - My Melody as Ochaco

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Pochacco as Deku

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Tuxedo Sam as Shoto

Exclusives in the lineup include:

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Hello Kitty as All Might (Diamond Collection - Hot Topic)

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - Tuxedo Sam as Shoto (Metallic - BoxLunch)

Funko Pop! Animation: Sanrio/My Hero Academia - My Melody as Ochaco (Metallic - GameStop)

These teamups are the same as they were in the initial collaboration, and we're still loving how the Sanrio characters match quirks of the My Hero Academia characters. Note that a big wave of solo My Hero Academia Pop figures also launched at NY Toy Fair 2020. You can check those out right here.

Finally, Funko announced a Hello Kitty x Team USA collaboration that's pictured below. Pre-orders for those figures should be available here at Entertainment Earth at some point today.

You can keep up with all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

