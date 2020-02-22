Funko Debuts Pop Albums Line With The Notorious B.I.G at Toy Fair 2020

Funko has launched several new product lines at Toy Fair 2020, but the most interesting of the bunch is definitely Pop Albums. The focus with Pop Albums appears to be recreating the covers of iconic records, and they're starting with the iconic rapper The Notorious B.I.G., who has been one of the most popular artists in their Pop Rocks figure lineup to date.

As you can see from the image below, the very first figure in Funko's Pop Albums series recreates the cover of Ready to Die - Biggie's 1994 debut. Ready to Die was the only studio album released during his short lifetime, but it made a massive impact and currently ranks among the greatest albums of all-time.

The infant on the cover is intended to allude to the autobiographical nature of the record, and has gone on to become one of the most recognizable baby pictures ever made. That having been said, I'm sure we'll see the cover to Nirvana's Nevermind in the Pop Albums collection at some point in the near future. We can definitely see this being a hot collection for Funko in long run.

At the time of writing, Pop Albums The Notorious B.I.G Ready to Die is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. It will likely end up here at Walmart and here at Amazon at some point this weekend. Walmart has been offering the best prices on NY Toy Fair Funko Pop releases thus far, so if you can get your hands on it there, snap it up quick.

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

