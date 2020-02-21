The Office Gets New Funko Pop Figures at NY Toy Fair

Funko has added another big wave of Pop figures to their lineup from NBC's legendary series The Office at New York Toy Fair 2020! Not only that, every one of the new figures is available to pre-order now. Here's the breakdown...

The new Pop figures from The Office includes Florida Stanley, Survivor Michael, Dwight pranked with the Jello stapler, the slightly NSFW casual Friday Meredith, and casual Friday Kelly. Rounding out the standard lineup are a collection of The Office Pocket Pop Keychains featuring Dwight Schrute, Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, and Pam Beesly. You can pre-order the standard wave of Pop figures here at Amazon and here Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for June.

If you ask us, the Jello stapler Dwight and casual Friday Meredith are real must-haves from this wave.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Pretzel Day Stanley at GameStop, Star Wars Dwight as a Funko Specialty Series, and Dwight with Princess Unicorn at the Funko Shop sometime in the near future.

You can check out all of the New York Toy Fair 2020 Funko Pop figure releases via our master list. Info on additional toy standout releases from the show can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

