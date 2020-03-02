X-Men Marvel Legends Gray Beast Figure Launches From Hasbro

Hasbro released a ton of Marvel figures at New York Toy Fair recently, including the Maximum Venom line and a range of X-Men and Avengers Marvel Legends figures. However, it appears that they had more in the tank with regard to their X-Men lineup because they've just dropped a stellar Fan Channel exclusive X-Men Marvel Legends 6-inch Retro Gray Beast figure.

The figure is based on Hank McCoy's first appearance in furry form that occurred in Amazing Adventures Vol 2 (1972). After leaving the X-Men to take a position as a genetic researcher with the Brand Corporation, Hank developed a serum that would allow anyone to become a mutant. After learning about his co-worker's plans to steal his research, Hank drank the serum and transformed into Gray Beast.

The Marvel Legends 6-inch Gray Beast figure includes an alternate head, hands, and book accessory. It also comes packaged in a Toy Biz-style cardback. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for June.

As noted, Hasbro released numerous Marvel Legends figures at Toy Fair 2020, but if you're interested in the Gray Beast figure you will definitely want to check out their X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Sugar Man Build-A-Figure wave (which includes a Dark Beast figure). A breakdown of those figures along with pre-order links can be found below.

X-Men: Age of Apocalypse (Build-A-Figure) - See at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth:

Jean Grey

Sunfire

Weapon X

X-Man

Witch Child

Dark Beast

Morph

