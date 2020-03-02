X-Men Marvel Legends Gray Beast Figure Launches From Hasbro

By Sean Fallon

hasbro-marvel-legends-gray-beast

Hasbro released a ton of Marvel figures at New York Toy Fair recently, including the Maximum Venom line and a range of X-Men and Avengers Marvel Legends figures. However, it appears that they had more in the tank with regard to their X-Men lineup because they've just dropped a stellar Fan Channel exclusive X-Men Marvel Legends 6-inch Retro Gray Beast figure.

The figure is based on Hank McCoy's first appearance in furry form that occurred in Amazing Adventures Vol 2 (1972). After leaving the X-Men to take a position as a genetic researcher with the Brand Corporation, Hank developed a serum that would allow anyone to become a mutant. After learning about his co-worker's plans to steal his research, Hank drank the serum and transformed into Gray Beast.

The Marvel Legends 6-inch Gray Beast figure includes an alternate head, hands, and book accessory. It also comes packaged in a Toy Biz-style cardback. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for June.

x-men-marvel-legends

As noted, Hasbro released numerous Marvel Legends figures at Toy Fair 2020, but if you're interested in the Gray Beast figure you will definitely want to check out their X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Sugar Man Build-A-Figure wave (which includes a Dark Beast figure). A breakdown of those figures along with pre-order links can be found below.

X-Men: Age of Apocalypse (Build-A-Figure) - See at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth:

  • Jean Grey
  • Sunfire
  • Weapon X
  • X-Man
  • Witch Child
  • Dark Beast
  • Morph

