Marvel Legends Hugh Jackman Wolverine Figure is up for Pre-Order

Thanks to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox last year, Hasbro was able to unveil Marvel Legends figures based on the X-Men movie series at New York Toy Fair 2020. The first wave of these figures includes Professor X (Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy) Magneto (Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino, (Zazie Beetz) Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) with spot on head sculpts based on the actors in the films.

At the time of writing, only Amazon's exclusive Marvel Legends 6-inch Hugh Jackman Wolverine (tank top) figure was available to pre-order. You can reserve one here for $24.99 with shipping slated for September 1st. The only other exclusive in the range is a figure based on Josh Brolin's Cable, which should be available here at Walmart in the coming days. We would also expect to see the rest of the lineup turn up on Amazon, at Walmart, and at Entertainment Earth at any moment.

On the other hand, many of Hasbro's other Marvel Legends Toy Fair releases are up and running. This includes a range of figures from X-Men: Age of Apocalypse and the upcoming Marvel's Avengers video game. A breakdown of those figures along with pre-order links can be found below.

X-Men: Age of Apocalypse (Build-A-Figure) - See at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth:

Jean Grey

Sunfire

Weapon X

X-Man

Witch Child

Dark Beast

Morph

Gamerverse Marvel's Avengers (Build-A-Figure) - See at Amazon / Entertainment Earth:

Captain America

Iron Man

Kamala Khan

Mach 1

Leader

Mar-Vell

Rage

In addition to these figures, you can find details on Hasbros new Maximum Venom lineup right here.

