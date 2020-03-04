The Marvel Legends Stan Lee Avengers Action Figure is About to Make Another Cameo

Back in October of 2019, Hasbro announced a 6-inch Marvel Legends figure based on Stan Lee's cameo as a chess player in 2012's The Avengers. It has been sold out for quite some time, but it looks action figure Stan about to make another cameo at retail.

At the time of writing, the Marvel Legends Stan Lee figure is available to pre-order on Amazon for $24.99 with shipping slated for April 30th. The figure is highly detailed, and features multiple points of articulation along with a Captain America shield and chess board accessories.

On that note, it's been a wild couple of weeks for Hasbro's Marvel Legends lineup. Several big X-Men and Marvel's Avengers waves have launched since Toy Fair, and you can check them all out right here. A Gray Beast exclusive is also up for grabs.

Speaking of Stan Lee and Toy Fair, Funko released a new Pop figure at the show that's based on Stan Lee's memorable 2017 cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. Funko also released a spectacular Valkyrie on a winged Horse Pop Ride from the climatic battle in Avengers: Endgame.

If you recall, Lee played a jittery barber that was tasked with "processing" Thor before entering the Grandmaster's gladiatorial ring. He had cybernetic arms with spinning blade hands - kind of like a futuristic and elderly Edward Scissorhands. However, he managed to give the God of Thunder a pretty stylish short haircut that he wore for the rest of the film.

Pre-orders for the Stan Lee Pop figure are available here on Amazon for $10.99. The Valkyrie Pop Ride is also available to order on Amazon for $32.99.

