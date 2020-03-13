Funko's Virtual Con Pop Figure Exclusives Launch Today

Early this morning, retailers launched their shared exclusive Pop figures for what would have been day 2 of Emerald City Comic Con 2020. As you probably know, the event has been postponed until the summer because of the coronavirus outbreak. Funko responded to the news by launching Virtual Con - their first ever online convention. The festivities kick into high gear today, March 13th with the release of their own exclusive Pop figures. Here's what you need to know...

Starting today, March 13th at 7am PST (10am EST), Funko will launch all of their ECCC exclusive products here at the Funko Shop. Presumably, this includes the convention-only exclusives, Funko Shop shared exclusives, and the general retailer exclusives that would have been sold on the floor at ECCC. As far as the retailer exclusives are concerned, collectors should keep in mind that Funko has stated that "there is not currently a way to guarantee items purchased have convention stickers over shared sticker". That having been said, it will probably be difficult to order these retailer directly from Funko, but you can score most of the exclusives directly from the retailers right here, right now.

Also, Entertainment Earth will be the last retailer exclusive launch of the convention. The Starship Troopers Tanker Bug (6-inch) Pop figure will be available right here at 12pm EST (9am PST) today, March 13th. Funko's ECCC convention-only and Funko Shop shared exclusives include the following items:

Funko ECCC 2020 Convention Exclusives:

Indiana Jones Adventure: Indiana Jones (Metallic / 10-inch)

Grand Budapest Hotel: Zero and Gustave (2-Pack)

Pop Pins Avengers Infinity War Thanos

Pop Pins ECCC Crusaders 2-Pack GITD

FunkoShop Shared Exclusives:

Freddy Funko: Freddy Funko with Funko HQ

X-Men: Toad

Speed Racer: Speed Racer

Ad Icons Pez Boy (Fireman)

The Flintstones: The Great Gazoo (GITD)

College Mascots: Harry the Husky (Flocked)

Trolls: Green Troll

Pop Soda: Batman (Green)

Pop Soda: Batman (Pink / Chase)

Pop Soda Huckleberry Hound (Green)

Pop Soda: Huckleberry Hound (Purple / Chase)

Pop Soda: Scott Pilgrim

Pop Soda: Scott Pilgrim (Green Shirt / Chase)

Pop Soda: Ramona Flowers (Pink Hair With Goggles)

Pop Soda: Ramona Flowers (Green Hair / Chase)

Funkoverse Golden Girls 2-Pack Expandalone

Funkoverse Jurassic Park 4-Pack

Funkoverse Jurassic Park 2-Pack Expandalone

Funkoverse Aggretsuko Expansion

