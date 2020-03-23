These Marvel Shirts at Kohl's Are Surprisingly Awesome

By Sean Fallon

Perhaps you are savvy enough to know that Kohl's is a low-key hotspot for awesome Marvel shirt designs. If not, prepare to be surprised. Behind the scenes here at ComicBook we discovered that they were carrying Moon Knight t-shirts, and everything spiraled down the rabbit hole from there.

Indeed, Kohl's has thousands of Marvel shirt designs. A lot of them are generic of course, but there are some real gems in there. The aforementioned Moon Knight shirts are one example, another is their X-Men collection. There are shirts based on comic covers and trading cards, retro arcade games, and more. You can check out all of their X-Men shirts here and/or browse their entire Marvel lineup here, but we've picked out a few of our favorite designs below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

X-Men Arcade

3947803

X-Men 1992 Arcade Game T-Shirt: $24.99

Moon Knight

3821065

Moon Knight Vol 1 #191 T-Shirt : $24.99

X-Men Xavier Helmet Tee

3814451

X-Men Xavier Helmet T-Shirt (Frank Quietly Art): $24.99

Major X

4225532

Major X #2 Cover T-Shirt: $24.99

Wolverine

4208437

Wolverine Group Shot T-Shirt: $24.99

0comments

Periodic Table of Marvel

periodic-table-of-marvel

Periodic Table of Marvel Shirt: $31.99

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of