These Marvel Shirts at Kohl's Are Surprisingly Awesome
Perhaps you are savvy enough to know that Kohl's is a low-key hotspot for awesome Marvel shirt designs. If not, prepare to be surprised. Behind the scenes here at ComicBook we discovered that they were carrying Moon Knight t-shirts, and everything spiraled down the rabbit hole from there.
Indeed, Kohl's has thousands of Marvel shirt designs. A lot of them are generic of course, but there are some real gems in there. The aforementioned Moon Knight shirts are one example, another is their X-Men collection. There are shirts based on comic covers and trading cards, retro arcade games, and more. You can check out all of their X-Men shirts here and/or browse their entire Marvel lineup here, but we've picked out a few of our favorite designs below.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
X-Men Trading Cards
X-Men Trading Cards (1992 Impel X-Men Jim Lee Series) T-Shirt: $24.99
X-Men Arcade
X-Men 1992 Arcade Game T-Shirt: $24.99
Moon Knight
Moon Knight Vol 1 #191 T-Shirt : $24.99
X-Men Xavier Helmet Tee
X-Men Xavier Helmet T-Shirt (Frank Quietly Art): $24.99
Major X
Major X #2 Cover T-Shirt: $24.99
Wolverine
Wolverine Group Shot T-Shirt: $24.99
Deadpool
Deadpool SSHHHH No One Cares Whisper T-Shirt: $24.99
Periodic Table of Marvel
Periodic Table of Marvel Shirt: $31.99
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.