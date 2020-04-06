Amazon LEGO Deal Takes $10 Off Orders of $50

Not surprisingly, board games and puzzles have become go-to pastimes during the coronavirus crisis. LEGO sets are another, albeit more expensive option, but this Amazon sale can help with that. It features dozens of sets, most of which are fairly small and affordable. To sweeten the deal, they're taking $10 off orders of $50, so you can grab several sets for a little variety.

You can shop the entire Amazon LEGO sale right here while it lasts. It includes sets from big licenses like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Minecraft, Overwatch, and Speed Champions along with some general brick boxes and accessories.

Speaking of speed champions, Fast & Furious 9 was originally slated to race into theaters this May, but got pushed back nearly entire year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. This unfortunate development has left some tie-in projects in limbo, but that's not the case with LEGO's first Fast & Furious set - the 4211 LEGO Technic Dom's Charger.

The 1077-piece set will produce a 1:13 scale version of Dominic Toretto's 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, with features that include moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower along with fun details like nitro bottles in the trunk. It can even be displayed in the wheelstand position. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $99.99 with a releas date slated for April 27th. Note that you won't be charged until it ships.

