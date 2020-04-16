Microsoft's Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Console Release is Imminent

Yesterday, Amazon Canada listed a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller that has yet to be officially announced by CD Projekt Red or Microsoft. It looks as though that's about to change as a teaser has gone live here on Xbox.com that asks fans to "return in 4 days" (April 20th) for what appears to be an announcement regarding a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One console.

Upon opening the page, you'll be treated to a Cyberpunk-esque loading sequence that briefly shows a console in silhouette. Presumably both the console and the controller will be available to pre-order via Microsoft and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy at that time.

If you're not a collector, you might be wondering why anyone would buy an Xbox One console with the Xbox Series X right around the corner. Good question! It's definitely not for everyone, but keep in mind that current Xbox One controllers will be compatible with the Xbox Series X, so that's something to keep in mind if you dig the look.

If you're interested in picking up the Xbox Series X, you can keep tabs on all of the pre-order information right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release on September 17, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, though it's unclear when these next-gen ports of the game will be locked and loaded.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming open-world role-playing game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the CD Projekt Red title by clicking right here.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

