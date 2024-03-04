Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Is 47% Off

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

It's hard to believe, but the final episode of Supernatural aired way back in 2020. Miss it? Of course you do. Sure, you can still watch the show on various streaming platforms, but we all know that these services can't be trusted to keep fan favorite shows around forever. That said, you might want to take advantage of a sale that's happening here on Amazon that offers the supermassive Supernatural Blu-ray box set containing all 15 seasons of the iconic television series for $159.05, or 47% off list. It includes 58 discs, all 327 episodes, a ridiculous amount of bonus features, and a 68-page book that's filled with new images, set designs, letters to the SPN Family from Eric Kripke and Robert Singer, and more.

To put the size of the Complete Series set into even more perspective, here's a breakdown of the basic specs. Notice those run times:

Presented in 16x9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 13,716 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 3226 min (Bonus Disc: Approx. 164 min)

86 Discs (85 DVD-9s +1 DVD-9 Bonus Disc) / 58 Discs (57 BD-50s +1 BD-25 Bonus Disc)

Audio: English (5.1)

Subtitles: ESDH, French, Spanish

SUPERNATURAL FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES:

Supernatural: The End of the Road (NEW)

Supernatural: Family Don't End in Blood (NEW)

Gag Reel (NEW)

Deleted Scenes (NEW)

Supernatural: 2019 Comic-Con Panel

Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway

Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes

Supernatural: The Long Road Home – Special Retrospective Episode

Will There Be Another Supernatural Spinoff Series?

The CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz has disappointing news for fans of Supernatural who have been hoping for another spinoff of the popular series. During the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation last month (via TVLine), Schwartz acknowledged the popularity of Supernatural, but revealed that there's been no talk of a spinoff.

"We've had no discussions about any kind of spinoff," Schwartz said. "Supernatural was one of the Top 10 most streamed shows last year. And it's an incredible franchise with an incredibly legacy, incredible history. We're really excited about the new season of Walker with Jared [Padalecki]."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.