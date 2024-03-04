Supernatural: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Is 47% Off

Sean Fallon

03/04/2024 02:52 pm EST

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

It's hard to believe, but the final episode of Supernatural aired way back in 2020. Miss it? Of course you do. Sure, you can still watch the show on various streaming platforms, but we all know that these services can't be trusted to keep fan favorite shows around forever. That said, you might want to take advantage of a sale that's happening here on Amazon that offers the supermassive Supernatural Blu-ray box set containing all 15 seasons of the iconic television series for $159.05, or 47% off list. It includes 58 discs, all 327 episodes, a ridiculous amount of bonus features, and a 68-page book that's filled with new images, set designs, letters to the SPN Family from Eric Kripke and Robert Singer, and more.

To put the size of the Complete Series set into even more perspective, here's a breakdown of the basic specs. Notice those run times:

SUPERNATURAL FINAL SEASON BONUS DISC SPECIAL FEATURES:

See The Supernatural Blu-ray Box Set on Amazon

Will There Be Another Supernatural Spinoff Series?

The CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz has disappointing news for fans of Supernatural who have been hoping for another spinoff of the popular series. During the network's Television Critics Association winter press tour presentation last month (via TVLine), Schwartz acknowledged the popularity of Supernatural, but revealed that there's been no talk of a spinoff.

"We've had no discussions about any kind of spinoff," Schwartz said. "Supernatural was one of the Top 10 most streamed shows last year. And it's an incredible franchise with an incredibly legacy, incredible history. We're really excited about the new season of Walker with Jared [Padalecki]."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Latest News