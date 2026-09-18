Buffet Infinity is the Best Horror Movie of 2026 You Haven’t Seen Yet

There are tried-and-true horror movie formulas that fans of the genre know very well: the slasher flick, the zombie apocalypse, the child possession. They all scratch a certain kind of itch, and no matter how many versions of these tropes I see, they’re always enjoyable.

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That said, I also like seeing horror that tosses all that out the window and does something so wildly different that when it’s over, you mutter, “What the f*ck did I just watch?” to yourself.

And that, my friends, is exactly what Buffet Infinity is. The Blu-ray edition of the 2025 film is now open for pre-order, and trust me when I say this is a must-have for any horror fan who enjoys the weird, unexplored nooks and crannies of the genre. Not only that, it currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is not an easy rating to come by.

Buffet Infinity

Releases September 29 | $20.99

Released in 2025 and created by writer/director Simon Glassman, Buffet Infinity is a Canadian horror film inspired by SCTV. It uses a series of old-school TV commercials to tell a story about two restaurants that fight to the death in Westridge County, a fictional town in Alberta. The story behind it all is much bigger than a business clash, but we won’t say any more about that so you can discover the unapologetic weirdness of Buffet Infinity for yourself.

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Buffet Infinity leans on the nostalgia of gritty old commercials with bad lighting and stiff acting as it slowly turns up the terror. Perfect for fans of surreal horror like Twin Peaks and Jacob’s Ladder, Buffet Infinity goes into fully unhinged territory as it hurtles towards its climax. The whole point is to not fully comprehend what you watched, which is why this is a gem well worth multiple viewings.

It’s been a fantastic year for horror thanks to The Backrooms and Obsession, both films that earned well-deserved accolades. But you’ve likely already seen both by now, so if you’d like something fresh and absolutely insane in every way, you should pre-order Buffet Infinity, make some popcorn, and prepare to be bewildered.