Funko Drops New Mob Psycho 100 POPs, Including Exclusives at Funko Shop and Entertainment Earth

If you’re a Mob Psycho 100 fan with shelf space to fill, Funko just gave you four good reasons to open your wallet. A new wave of Pop! Vinyl figures based on the beloved anime has arrived, and the lineup covers some of the show’s most memorable characters… with a couple of exclusive variants thrown in for collectors who want something a little harder to find.

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All four figures are priced at $14.99, making this one of the more accessible anime drops Funko has put out recently.

Here’s What’s in the Wave

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama is the centerpiece of the lineup, and you’re getting two versions of him. The standard release puts Mob in his black gakuran school uniform, surrounded by a burst of psychic energy at his feet. It’s a solid sculpt that captures the quiet intensity he brings to the series. What you’ll want to keep an eye out for, though, is the chase variant. There’s a 1-in-6 chance your order comes with Mob holding a blue bag instead. Chases ship at random, so you can’t guarantee one, but it’s a big pull if you can get lucky! The standard figure stands approximately 4.4 inches tall, while the chase clocks in at around 4 inches.

If you want the more dramatic take on the character, the Glow-in-the-Dark Mob with Aura is your pick. This Entertainment Earth exclusive shows Shigeo in full rage mode with spiked hair, an intense expression, and a pink and purple psychic aura that actually glows in the dark. This variant will look especially good displayed somewhere it can catch low light. It too stands approximately 4.4 inches tall, and you’ll need to head to Entertainment Earth to grab it.

Arataka Reigen, Mob’s self-proclaimed mentor and master con artist, gets his own 4.3-inch figure in the standard release wave. He’s posed mid-exorcism in his grey suit and purple tie, with a dramatic salt-throw effect swirling around his feet. Whether you love him for his charisma or his audacity, the figure captures his energy well.

Rounding out the wave is the Dimple Glow-in-the-Dark figure, a Funko Shop exclusive. The evil spirit is rendered in translucent green vinyl, complete with his signature red cheek circles and purple lips. And his entire body glows in the dark! At approximately 4.1 inches tall, it’s certainly one of the more visually distinct figures in the set.

How to Actually Get These

The complete Mob Psycho 100 wave will be released today, May 20, at 9AM PT.

You can find the standard Mob (with chase) and Reigen at major retailers, including Amazon.

For the exclusives, the Glow-in-the-Dark Dimple is only available through the Funko Shop, while the Glow-in-the-Dark Mob with Aura is exclusive to Entertainment Earth. Funko Shop exclusives have a habit of selling out without much warning, so if Dimple is on your list, you’ll want to be sure to get a jump on it.