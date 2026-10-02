BoxLunch’s BOGO 30% Sale is a Goldmine for Studio Ghibli, Disney, and Funko Fans

Whether you’re looking to expand your Funko POP! collection or obsessed enough with Solo Leveling to pick up your first figure, we have good news: BoxLunch is having a BOGO 30% sale packed with fandom delights, and it is worth taking out your credit card for.

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In addition to the BOGO deal, BoxLunch is also offering up to 60% off sale styles with the checkout code EXTRAOFF. That’s stackable with the BOGO, which translates to major savings (and more free money to spend on goodies). On top of all this, Halloween is up to 50% off. I apologize in advance for all the money you’re about to spend.

There are a lot of items to choose from here, and it can easily be overwhelming, so we’ve broken out a few picks from each key category we think are a great deal.

Funko POP!

There are dozens and dozens of Funko POP! figures included in this sale, so it’s a great time to stock up your collection with the ones you keep meaning to pick up. My top personal pick is Alien Ripley from the VHS Covers collection, because she’s the most badass woman in all of sci-fi and yes, I will fight you on it.

I also find the Funko POP! Nooks collection incredibly charming, and this Bilbo Baggins at Bag-End won my heart the moment I saw it. I also like that the Nooks are built like Funko-specific book nooks, so you can slide this figure between your stacks of boxed POP! figures, and it fits there perfectly.

Finally, this jumbo Astro-Bot from the PlayStation universe is a must-have for me, as I’m a longtime PlayStation fan. He’ll be the perfect guardian for my physical video game collection!

Studio Ghibli

Fact: one of the fastest ways to a woman’s heart is to tell her your favorite Studio Ghibli movie. I’ve adored Ghibli since I saw My Neighbor Totoro as a young girl, and I’ve noticed that everyone smiles when they talk about Ghibli films. It’s a nostalgic topic for anime fans, and I love learning which movie each person loves most and why.

My longtime BoxLunch weakness is its Studio Ghibli collection, and the sale has tons of great items. This grinning Catbus baseball cap with chenille embroidery is such a vibe, and it’s going right into my cart. I always have a favorite Ghibli hoodie on during fall and winter, and while I have plenty, this black one with Soot Sprites is about to join the others.

If you’re more into collectibles than wearables, this No Face tumbler is a great find—and it’s glass, so it won’t absorb smells like plastic might. And when you need to ward off bad spirits, you can’t beat the power of a Totoro family on your keychain.

Anime

BoxLunch’s anime selection is truly impressive, including everything from board games and puzzles to kigurumi, blind box figures, and T-shirts. I added these Snorlax pajama pants to my cart because Snorlax is my spirit animal, and it just makes sense to laze around and take naps in them.

This One Piece Smoke-Smoke Lamp is another amazing find. It perfectly nails the geek-chic aesthetic, passing as a cool object for the uninitiated while making those who recognize it smile. It’s USB-powered, too, so you won’t even need to plug it in.

As a huge fan of Bananya, the cat that lives in a banana, I also could not resist these figural bag clips. Each one is adorable, so no matter which one I get, I’m going to be happy about it. And if you’ve never seen the anime, it’s delightfully weird, and I highly recommend it.

Disney

I’m a Disney classic kid at heart, having grown up on The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. I still enjoy modern Disney too, so I’m glad to see a solid mix of both in BoxLunch’s sale.

I’m a big fan of Disney’s villains, so these Disney mini-glasses featuring Ursula, Scar, Hades, the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Cruella de Vil are right up my alley. This is a blind box collection, so it’s a surprise who you get. I’d be thrilled with any of them, but I admit I have a soft spot for Ursula.

I also have a soft spot for all things spooky, so a pair of these candleholders from The Nightmare Before Christmas are going into my cart. They’re ceramic, so they’re nice and sturdy, and the bonus is that they never melt because they’re electronic.

And of course, this 30th Anniversary Funko Pop! Moment of Buzz and Woody sitting on a shelf is going to give you all the feels. Toy Story is just as wonderful as it’s always been, and if you haven’t rewatched the original in a while, I highly recommend it.