Critical Role Dark Horse Comics Bundle Deal: $18 For 21 Books

If you only know Critical Role from the web series, you’re missing out. The Dungeons & Dragons Critical Role universe extends into animated series, games, comics, and books. On the comics and books front, you can get caught up in a big way thanks to the latest Humble Bundle deal that brings together 21 Critical Role comic books that dive into the adventures and tragic backstories from Critical Role’s Vox Machina and Mighty Nein campaigns for only $18.

For $18 you can pick up all 21 books, digital PDF copies that can be read from anywhere. Only want a few of them? Pay $10 to go home with 9 and $1 to take 3. Plus, Humble Bundle sends a percentage to a charity of their choosing, this time the Critical Role Foundation, which “partners with outstanding non-profit organizations to ensure that every dollar raised is going toward programs and projects that are changing the world for the better.”

Critical Role Humble Bundle Deal

Want to dive into the world of Critical Role comics? Then head here to Humble Bundle before the deal ends. A breakdown of the books that will be available in the bundle can be found below.

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 1

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 2

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 3

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 4 #1

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 4 #2

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 4 #3

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 4 #4

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 4 #5

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Volume 4 #6

Critical Role: Tales of Exandria Volume 1 – The Bright Queen

Critical Role: Tales of Exandria Volume 2 – Artagan

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Jester Lavorre

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Caleb Widogast

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Yasha Nydoorin

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Mollymauk Tealeaf

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Beauregard Lionett

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Caduceus Clay

Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria – The Mighty Nein Volume 1

Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria – The Mighty Nein Volume 2

The fourth campaign of the Critical Role Dungeons and Dragons series launched earlier this month on October 4th, and it’s the first one to switch DMs, with Matt Mercer instead taking the role of a player and Brennan Lee Mulligan sitting on the throne of the Dungeon Master. Head here to see new episodes on their Youtube page.

