Big Disney+ and Hulu 1-Year Bundle Deal Drops For Black Friday 2025

It seems as though streaming prices rise every month despite the fact that there are more important things to spend money on – things that are also rising in price. That said, here’s your opportunity to get a little bit back and enjoy a Disney+ and Hulu streaming experience for a full year that’s actually something of a bargain.

Until December 1st, you can score an ad-supported Hulu / Disney+ bundle for $4.99 per month for a full 12 months, which represents a savings of $96 over the course of the year. New and returning subscribers over 18 years of age can take advantage of this deal right here while it lasts. Additional information can be found below.

Get 12months of the Hulu / Disney+ Bundle for $4.99 per month (ad-supported) See the deal at Disney+

To get started on your new subscription, you can check out what’s new for December 2025 on Disney+ right here. Everything that’s coming to Hulu in March can be found here. Highlights for the Disney+ slate include the return of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Taylor Swift End of an Era docuseries and The Final Show concert film. There will also be family-friendly animated content like Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw and the third season of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. Current streaming hits on the platform include The Fantastic 4: First Steps, Freakier Friday, and Lilo & Stitch as well as the Star Wars: Andor series.

Hulu will be the place to stream for the holidays as it will include the Home Alone franchise and The Santa Clause trilogy. You’ll also be able to watch the debut of Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck. Current streaming hits on Hulu include All’s Fair, Bob’s Burgers and The Handmaid’s Tale.