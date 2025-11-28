LEGO Blacktron Renegade Set Is Retiring With a Big Black Friday Deal

LEGO Black Friday 2025 is loaded with deals on retiring sets, though many have already sold out at this point. However, The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade Set (10355) is flying under the radar and still available here on Amazon priced at only $53.99, which is a whopping 46% off list price (you can also find it here at Walmart priced at $58.40). It’s 1151 piece set that includes features like a planet-rover drop pod, retractable landing gear, and two wing-mounted space speeders. You’ll also get 3 space-traveling Blactron minifigures.

The new set is an updated version of the 1987 Renegade (6954) which sells for as much as $500 on eBay these days. The 2014 release combines nostalgia with modern design to create a set that new builders and old builders will enjoy. You can even rebuild it into an enhanced version of the LEGO Alienator from 1988!

If you ask us, the original $99 price tag seems fair for what you get, and at only $53.99 its an absolute steal. The 80s nostalgia attached to this piece must be high, as the original set was also incredibly popular during the classic LEGO space era. By adding new features, LEGO brings the set into the modern day while still reminding us of LEGO’s space roots. The team behind this set did their best to include as many new features as possible while staying true to the original set.

Unfortunately, the Blacktron is currently at list price here at LEGO, which is unfortunate because you could have stacked a ton of LEGO Black Friday promotions on top of the sale. Still, we’re certainly happy with this massive discount, which is an all-time low.