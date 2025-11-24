LEGO Black Friday 2025: Last Call For These Retiring Sets

Black Friday 2025 week is in full swing, but LEGO won’t be getting into the game until Black Friday proper on November 28th. For those that have a LEGO Insiders membership (its free to sign up), you’ll have a massive opportunity to score a very enticing combination of loyalty points, free Gift With Purchase sets, and old fashioned discounts. If you want to maximize these offers, one of your best bets is to go after LEGO sets that are slated to retire at the end of the year. Here’s why.

The Best LEGO Sets Retiring in 2025

You should be ready and waiting for the LEGO Black Friday sale to launch on November 27th / 28th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. You’ll be able to shop all of the LEGO Black Friday deals right here at LEGO after the launch time. Below you’ll find some of our top picks for retiring sets (retiring LEGO sets sorted by price – high to low – can be found here).

The complete collection of “Retiring Soon” LEGO sets can be found here at the LEGO Shop. Hopefully, you’ll find discounts of at least 20% on some of these sets during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Other retailers might offer discounts (potentially deeper discounts) during Black Friday, but getting them from LEGO will ultimately be a better deal depending on how many perks from the list below that you can stack.

Why Go After Retiring LEGO Sets On Black Friday?

LEGO offered deals on select sets during Insiders Weekend, and it included some of the biggest soon-to-be-retired sets. We expect these deals to continue / expand on Black Friday along with a new collection of perks that are outlined below. You’ll notice that the new Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D will also be up for grabs, and it’s another huge opportunity to stack these offers.

In addition to the retiring LEGO Sets, LEGO Black Friday is another great opportunity to go after new, expensive sets like like Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship (10365), the new LEGO Star Wars Death Star (75419) as you will effectively earn significant discounts thanks to the loyalty points and bonus GWP offers.