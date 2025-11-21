LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 Starts Tonight With Better Than Black Friday Deals

Black Friday gets all of the attention, but if you have LEGO sets on your wishlist, LEGO Insiders Weekend is arguably better for maximizing deals. This is due to a stackable combination of loyalty points, Gift With Purchase (GWP) promotions, and sales that occur ahead of the Black Friday LEGO rush. If you want to take advantage this year, you’ll need to fire up your Insiders account and be ready and waiting starting tonight, November 21st / 22nd at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. At that time, you’ll be able to take advantage of the offers outlined below.

LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 Deals and Promotions

Below you’ll find confirmed promotions for LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025. Deals will be revealed after the launch on November 22nd. You’ll be able to take advantage of all the offers right here at LEGO.

LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 kicks off on November 21st / November 22nd at 9am PT / 12am ET and runs through November 23rd. Naturally, the first thing you’ll need is a LEGO Insiders membership, which you can acquire here for free. Throughout the year, a membership will entitle you to access early release windows on the biggest and best new LEGO sets along with exclusive GWP offers, loyalty points, discounts and more. However, LEGO Insiders Weekend is one of the biggest opportunities to cash in.

LEGO Insiders Weekend Is Best For The Biggest Sets

While you might find deeper individual discounts on a wider range of LEGO sets during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, LEGO Insiders Weekend is best if you’re in the market for larger, more expensive sets like Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship (10365), the new LEGO Star Wars Death Star (75419) and the like. You’ll be getting a lot of loyalty points for sets like these (2x to 4x), which effectively works as a discount. Plus, you’ll get two of the three GWP sets listed above. The one exception is the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356), which will launch of Black Friday, November 28th.

What’s more, we expect to see discounts on some of the LEGO sets that are slated to retire at the end of 2025. Sets like LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series (75331) and LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) are ready to call it a career, and this might be your last chance to get them (and with GWP offers to boot). You can shop the entire list of “Retiring Soon” sets here at LEGO.

And that brings us to our final point. Essentially, LEGO Insiders are getting first dibs discounts on all of the sets ahead of the Black Friday rush. If you’re worried about an exclusive or soon-to-be-retired sets selling out or going deeper into backorder ahead of the holidays, its best to take advantage of the event.