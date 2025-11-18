Best LEGO Cyber Week Deals and Strategies To Win Black Friday

On any given week of the year, the biggest discounts you can expect on LEGO sets generally top out at 20% off. However, the game is about to change with Black Friday / Cyber Monday LEGO deals on the horizon. The fun starts with LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 running on November 22nd and 23rd. That will be followed by the launch of the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) on Black Friday proper, November 28th. Of course, there are also sales from retailers like Amazon and Walmart to consider. Everything you need to know about these events and the biggest and best LEGO set deals can be found right here.

LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 Plans Revealed

We’ll start with LEGO Insiders Weekend which, as noted, runs between November 22nd and November 23rd. Given that you’re here, reading a thing for die-hard LEGO fans, we’ll assume you’ve signed up for a free account. But just in case we’re wrong, you can sign up here and unlock a world of freebies and other offers directly from LEGO. For example, here’s what you’ll be entitled to during the weekend event (and don’t forget that the offers are combinable):

A LEGO Insiders account also entitles you to access deals on select sets, though LEGO won’t unveil these offerings until the event goes live on November 21st / 22nd at 9pm PT / 12am ET. At that time, you’ll find all of the offers here at the LEGO Shop, and we will highlight the best offers here, so stay tuned for updates! We highly suggest taking advantage of these offers to pick up LEGO sets that are set to retire at the end of the year. You can find those sets here at LEGO.

Our Top LEGO Cyber Week Deals

Below you’ll find a list of retailers, dates, and links to keep an eye on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday LEGO deals. The best LEGO deals going will be added and removed from this list as we go through the month, so keep tabs on this post for updates.

LEGO: See LEGO Insider Weekend deals on November 22nd. See LEGO’s Black Friday deals on November 28th. See LEGO Cyber Monday deals on December 1st. Don’t forget that the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) launches November 28th priced at $399.99 with Type-15 Shuttlepod as a free Gift With Purchase.

Walmart: For Black Friday, Walmart+ Early Access (Online): Begins Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m. ET. General Access (Online): Begins Tuesday, November 25 at 12 a.m. ET and runs through November 30th. LEGO deals at Walmart can be found here.

For Cyber Monday, Walmart+ Early Access: Begins Sunday, November 30 at 7 p.m. ET. General Access: Begins Monday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Amazon: Amazon officially kicks off their 12-day Black Friday event on Thursday, November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST (3:01 a.m. EST). It runs through Cyber Monday on December 1st. LEGO deals on Amazon can be found here.

The Disney Store: Disney’s LEGO offerings are limited, but they often run promotions and have exclusive sets. For example, you can still get the Walt Disney World Castle 43222 set ahead of its retirement at the end of the year. You can shop their entire collection of LEGO sets right here.

Entertainment Earth: EE isn’t the first place people think of when it comes to buying LEGO sets, but there are opportunities for deals that you can’t find elsewhere. Currently, they are running a Pre-Black Friday promotion that offers $10 to $40 off all in-stock orders of $100 – $250+ with free shipping (discount automatically added at checkout). Expect similar discounts through Cyber Monday. You can shop their collection of in-stock LEGO sets right here.

The Best LEGO Sets Retiring Soon

We expect to see heftier discounts on select sets that will retire at the end of the year in order to liquidate stock, so this is your last chance to get them at or below retail price. That said, here are some of our top picks for LEGO sets that are slated to retire at the end of the 2025:

When it comes to deals on LEGO sets during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, keep in mind that anything over 20% off is a better than average deal, especially when you can combine it with bonus offers like the ones that will be available directly from LEGO. You might find deeper discounts at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, but in most cases, your best deal will come directly from LEGO as you can stack many of the promotions mentioned above. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to be ready and waiting at 12am ET on the Insiders Weekend, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday launch dates to secure your favorite items before they sell out along with the GWP sets.