Meta Quest 3S VR Bundle Deals Are Live on Amazon Before Black Friday

Early Black Friday gaming deals at Amazon are already going beyond the usual controller discount, and this time the spotlight is firmly on VR. The Meta Quest 3S steps in as a lightweight standalone headset that lets you dive into big games without a PC, and both of its new bundles are on sale. The Amazon exclusive 128GB Gorilla Tag bundle drops to $249.99 from $299.99, while the 256GB Batman Arkham Shadow bundle falls to $329 from $399.99, making it a smart moment to jump into modern VR before the full Black Friday rush hits. One leans into chaotic multiplayer tag with cosmetic bonuses, the other turns your living room into Gotham with a full campaign.

Why the Meta Quest 3S Black Friday bundles land at the right time

You get a rare combo here, with fresh hardware, popular games, and real discounts arriving before Black Friday reaches peak chaos. Instead of waiting for mystery doorbusters, you can lock in a clear price on a current-generation headset that already runs hits like Batman: Arkham Shadow and Gorilla Tag.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB Gorilla Tag Bundle

This 128GB Gorilla Tag bundle suits anyone who wants a friendly, cable-free entry into VR that still feels lively for family nights and casual sessions. You get the Meta Quest 3S headset with its standalone design, so you move, jump, and swing through maps without being tethered to a PC, which makes party games and fitness apps a lot easier to enjoy. The Amazon exclusive angle is a nice bonus, since you receive Gorilla Tag cosmetic items that include the Handiwork Helmet and Armor, plus 1,000 shiny rocks that let you start customizing your legless simian right away.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of memory deliver sharper visuals and smoother performance than older Quest models, and full color passthrough lets you blend your real room with virtual objects. A three-month Meta Horizon Plus trial unlocks access to more than forty games, along with monthly titles you can keep, so your library fills up quickly even before you start shopping the store.

Meta Quest 3S 256GB Batman Arkham Shadow Bundle

The 256GB Batman Arkham Shadow bundle is built for players who love big story-driven experiences and want enough space for several heavy hitters installed at once. Here, the Meta Quest 3S becomes a Gotham simulator, with Arkham Shadow using responsive tracking and detailed visuals to make gliding across rooftops and brawling in alleys feel surprisingly close to comic book panels coming alive around you. That extra storage helps when you install large games such as Asgard’s Wrath 2 or Assassin’s Creed Nexus, so you swap between epics without constantly pruning your library.

The same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and 8GB memory keep frame rates smooth, while wireless Touch Plus controllers deliver precise punches, gadgets, and parries. Full color passthrough supports mixed reality moments when you want to blend crime fighting with your physical space, and a three-month Meta Horizon Plus trial again drops dozens of additional games into reach. Between the cinematic Batman campaign and the expanded storage, this bundle feels tailored for players who want VR to become a regular part of their gaming rotation, not just a novelty.

Grab the Meta Quest 3S Black Friday deal now

Right now, Amazon has the 128GB Gorilla Tag bundle at $249.99 and the 256GB Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at $329, both tagged as early Black Friday deals with meaningful savings baked in. New owners can stack value with a Meta Horizon Plus trial for extra games and an Xbox Game Pass new users bonus listed on the product page, which helps fill out the library fast. If VR has been sitting on the wish list next to new consoles and monitors, these Meta Quest 3S bundles make it much easier to strap in and start exploring new worlds long before Black Friday lines form.

