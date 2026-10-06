Prime Big Deal Days Deal: Save 30% on the LEGO Project Hail Mary Set

Project Hail Mary is easily one of the most delightful sci-fi films I’ve seen this year, and it’s impressive that there’s a character even more charismatic than Ryan Gosling (you’ll have to watch it to find out who). LEGO saw the potential in the Hail Mary’s design and turned it into a LEGO Icons kit, which you can get during Amazon’s Big Prime Deal Days sale for $69.99, saving you 30% off the MSRP of $99.99.

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Released in March 2026, the kit is for builders 18 and up and features 830 pieces. Naturally, it comes with minifigures of Ryland Grace and Rocky. This sale is notable, as Amazon has never put the kit on sale before. The discount is only available to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren’t one yet, you can get a free 30-day trial by signing up today.

Amazon’s Big Prime Deal Days sale runs from October 6-7, so if you want this deal, grab it before the end of the day tomorrow.

LEGO Icons Project Hail Mary (#11389)

$69.99 (was $99.99)

At 12 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 8.5 inches wide, the Project Hail Mary LEGO build is fairly sizable. The kit includes a stand and a nameplate, too. One of the coolest features here is that you can turn the crank on the display stand to simulate the spaceship’s centrifugal gravity system.

The included minifigures of Ryland and Rocky cannot be placed inside the ship, but there is room on the base to display them. They also come with an accessory: the kaleidoscopic wall that stands between them during the early days of their relationship. It’s truly adorable.

One fan was so inspired by this set that they created a video of Project Hail Mary in LEGO, which is a fun watch and relives some of my favorite moments from the film.

Play video

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Project Hail Mary is adapted from the Andy Weir novel of the same name and tells the story of a middle school teacher named Ryland Grace. Grace wakes up on the Hail Mary, an interstellar spacecraft, and slowly learns that he’s the sole survivor of a three-person crew. When an alien spaceship docks with the Hail Mary, his adventure takes an unexpected turn.

This movie is delightful and not quite what I expected it to be. Instead of leaning heavily into hard sci-fi, the storytelling uses it as a backdrop, keeping Grace and his relationship with Rocky central. I was really charmed when I saw where it went, and came away feeling like I had just watched an instant classic. This LEGO kit is a great way to bring that same emotion to your LEGO collection.

Amazon has more LEGO sets on sale for Big Prime Deal Days sale, including ones from Harry Potter, Disney, Star Wars, Jurassic World, and more. We’ve got some picks for you below, and you can see all the deals right here.

In case you’re also wondering what LEGO sets are coming out this month, we have a comprehensive guide you can check out now.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Sales on LEGO